Area blood drives held throughout end of July

SIDNEY — Several Community Blood Center (CBC) blood drives will be hosted in the area through the end of July.

Area blood drives are as follows:

• Friday, July 24: “Blizzard Blood Drive” will be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dayton CBC Donation Center, 349 S. Main St., Dayton.

• Thursday, July 30: Wilson Health will host a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 915 West Michigan Ave., Sidney.

• Friday, July 31: Peerless Food Equipment will host a community blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 500 S. Vandemark Road, Sidney.

In order to donate blood, donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age or 16 years old with parental consent (form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds or more depending on height, and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org. Appointments can be made at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220. All donors are required to wear a facemask.