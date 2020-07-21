Increased COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

SIDNEY – The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department (SSCHD) has seen an increase of COVID-19 cases. There were eight new cases reported over the weekend and four additional cases reported today. The new cases puts Shelby County’s total at 94 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Erica Lentz, director of nursing, said, “We are learning how the cases are connected through contact tracing that is being conducted at the health department. When a case is identified, the individual is contacted to see who they have had contact with two days prior to onset of symptoms because people can transmit the virus prior to the development of symptoms. We can prevent the spread of the virus if we can notify people that they have been exposed so they can take precautions to prevent spreading the virus to others. We are seeing the increased cases which are likely related to people getting together for weddings, funerals, graduations and other social events where people are not maintaining social distancing.”

Shelby County is currently at a level one (color yellow) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. The system consists of four levels that provide Ohioans with guidance as to the severity of the problem in the counties in which they live. The levels are determined by seven data indicators that identify the risk level for each county and a corresponding color code to represent that risk level. For additional information please see the following link at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/public-health-advisory-system/

The SSCHD encourages all residents to protect yourself and others by practicing social distancing, staying at home if you are sick, washing hands frequently, covering your cough and sneezes, cleaning and disinfecting highly touched surfaces frequently, and using a face cover or mask when around others. If you are experiencing symptoms and want to be tested, contact your medical provider for guidance.

The weekly COVID-19 activity report posted by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department on Facebook shows one county resident is in the hospital with the virus.

Eighty-five people are not hospitalized and four people have died from complications of the virus.

Sixty-six people have recovered while 20 have not.

Of the confimed cases, 14% are healthcare and first responders.

The four new cases involve a man in his 30s, a man in his 70s, a man in his 20s and a boy between the ages of 0-9.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include two girls and two boy younger than the age of 9; three girls and two boys in the age range of 10 to 19; seven men and six women in their 20s; five men and nine women in their 30s; five men and five women in their 40s; six men and eight women in their 50s; 10 men and eight women in their 60s; four men and five women in their 70s; two men and four women in their 80s; and one man in his 90s.

The Auglaize County Health Department (ACHD), reports 159 total cases (149 confirmed and 10 probable), 16 hospitalizations, 88 recovered cases, and fivw deaths of COVID-19. Of the 159 cases, 107 cases are female (67%) and 52 cases are male (33%) with an average age of 50. Data reported is cumulative over the course of this outbreak.

The 156th case is a 39-year-old man self-isolating at home. The 157th case is a 27-year-old woman self-isolating at home. The 158th case is a 55-year-old woman self-isolating at home. The 159th case is a 58-year-old woman self-isolating at home.

In Miami County, there have been 588 positive cases with 65 hospitalizations. There have been 32 deaths in the county. There are 434 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

In Darke County, 267 positive cases have been recorded with 29 hospitalizations and 26 deaths in the county. There are 29 active cases in the county. The total number of recovered patients is 212.

Logan County has had 89 positive cases with eight hospitalizations, one death and 64 presumed recovered.

During Tuesday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 77,215 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 9,736 have been hospitalized with 2,367 admitted to the ICU. There have been 3,219 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Of the positive cases, 50% are women and 49% are men. The median age is 43. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.