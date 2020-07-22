Sidney resident receives academic honor

ATCHISON, Kan. – Benedictine College has recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester.

Miriam Bezy, of Sidney, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester, which ended May 16.

Any full time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0 grade point average through the spring term is named to the president’s list. Full time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 are named to the dean’s list.

Of the 1,935 students on campus for 2019-20 academic year, 197 made the president’s list and 546 made the dean’s list.