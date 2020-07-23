ZBA provides interpretation

SIDNEY — The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals determined Monday ax throwing and rage rooms are recreational activities which fit in the definition of a commercial recreation facility use.

Board members considered the request of Luke Flaute for an interpretation in accordance with a section of the zoning code as to which district is appropriate for an ax throwing and rage room facility.

Barbara Dulworth, community development director, said, “Ax throwing, which involves hurling an ax toward a bull’s-eye target and hoping it sticks, is becoming more popular across the country as a social pastime.”

She quoted Wikipedia’s definition of a rage room: “also known as a smash room or anger room, is a business where people can vent their rage by destroying objects within a room. Rage rooms may consist of fake living rooms and kitchens with replicas of furnishings and objects such as televisions and desks. The facility may allow clients to bring their own possessions to destroy.”

After Board member Jim Fortkamp asked for clarity, Dulworth explained, “The building permit would first establish what type of use it is according to the commercial code, and then establishes what type of business it is. Then, the fire code would also be reviewed before approving the opening.”

Upon hearing Dulworth’s explanation, the board voted to interpret ax throwing and rage rooms as a commercial recreation facility, and as such are authorized as principally permitted uses in the B-2, community business, and I-1, light industrial districts and conditionally permitted uses in the B-5, court square business district.

Board members Richard Sommer and Mary Paulus were absent and were excused by the board.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

