Bridge work set

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Highway Department will be applying a waterproof membrane sealer to a bridge deck on County Road 25A beginning Wednesday, July 29.

According to County Engineer Bob Geuy, County Road 25A will be closed to all traffic between Sharp Road and Fort Loramie Swanders Road. There will be a posted detour route around the project.

The project will start at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29. It is possible the road will be closed overnight. All work should be finished and the road reopened to traffic no later than noon on Thursday, July 30.

The posted detour will be County Road 25A to Mason Road to Sidney Freyburg Road to Fort Loramie Swanders Road to County Road 25A.