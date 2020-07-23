Michael named Kiwanis Teen of Month for May

SIDNEY — The Sidney Noon Kiwanis Club named Emma Michael their May 2020 Teen of the Month. Emma was a senior at Christian Academy Schools ranking first in her class.

Emma is the daughter of Ted and Janay Michael, of Sidney.

Her academic activities, honors and awards include president of Student Council, School Ambassador, volleyball team, archery team, Spanish teacher, Show Choir, School Musicals, Student Mentor, Heisman winner, Honor Roll, Honda STEM award recipient, Ohio Americanism and Government Test winner, National Honor Society and All-State Athlete Award.

Her extracurricular, community activities, honors and awards include 4-H, Shelby County Junior Fair Board Secretary, Conservation Day Camp Counselor, Cloverbud Day Camp Counselor, Church Sound Technician, and she is employed by Ohio Living Dorothy Love. Michael placed second in the DAR Good Citizen competition, received the Outstanding 4-Her Award and was a HOBY school representative.

“Emma is model student who is dependable, responsible, and fun to be around. She is driven to excel in everything she does,” Christian Academy School Principal Dick Dray said.

Michael plans to attend Capital University in the fall and major in marketing with a minor in graphic design.