Police log

WEDNESDAY

-10:46 p.m.: warrant. Dustin Line, 33, of Troy, was arrested on a warrant.

-5:19 p.m.: criminal damaging. An Arctic King air conditioning unit, valued at $25, was reported damaged by eggs at a residence in the 500 block of North Miami Avenue.

-4:23 p.m.: contempt. Lamont W. Spradlin, 46, of Sidney, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-1:51 p.m.: warrant. James Keith Lehman, 44, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-1:38 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Sara D. Conrad, 40, of Sidney, was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-1:11 p.m.: probation violation. Joshua Allan Mowery, 33, of Piqua, was arrested on a probation violation.

-10:13 a.m.: probation violation. Ellis Houston, 53, of Sidney, was arrested on a probation violation warrant.

-8:54 a.m.: contempt. Jeremy R. Myers, 43, of Sidney, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-8:06 a.m.: contempt. Christian D. Phelps, 21, of Springboro, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

TUESDAY

-9:07 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of a pair of Under Armour sunglasses, valued at $145, was reported stolen at Love’s Travel Stop on Fair Road. A police investigation is under way.

-4:51 p.m.: theft. Police received a report a bag of marijuana, valued at $50, and two grinders, were stolen at the Village West Apartments on North Vandemark Road.

Crashes

Rebecca Heiland, of Sidney, was cited with an unattended vehicle violation after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 4:28 p.m.

Heiland told police after her vehicle would not start and had called a tow company to get her car, she was pushing it out of the garage and it rolled down her driveway and struck a legally parked vehicle in the 500 block of Heather Way that is owned by Austin Berger, of Sidney.

• Ashley Keith, 37, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 8:27 p.m.

Keith was backing out of a private driveway when she failed to see and hit a parked vehicle facing the south on the 400 block of South Wagner Avenue that is owned by Carleen Pettit, of Piqua.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:24 to 8:38 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

WEDNESDAY

-6:12 p.m.: wash down. Firefighters conducted a service call.

-2:51 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash.

-10:18 a.m. to 10:15 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

