Police log

FRIDAY

-12:04 a.m.: warrant. David J. Weigel, 42, of Troy, was arrested on an outstanding Mercer County warrant.

THURSDAY

-11:19 p.m.: warrant. Rachel Zimmerman, 22, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant and obstructing official business charges..

-3:49 a.m.: criminal damaging. A piece of John Deere equipment was reported damaged at Wapakoneta Avenue at Sunshine Drive.

-8:17 a.m.: counterfeiting. A fake $20 bill was reported received at Marathon gas station on East North Street.

-8:13 a.m.: contempt. Stephen N. Noble, 33, of Piqua, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Crashes

Margaret A. Inman, 76, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 12:23 p.m.

Inman was traveling westbound on East Court Street when she struck the stopped vehicle in front of her at the traffic light that was driven by Courtney J. Laughlin Jarrell, 44, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-4:03 to 11:18 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

-3:16 to 9:33 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

