125 Years

July 25, 1895

The annual encampment of the Third regiment, O.N.G. will be held at Johnston’s Island, near Sandusky, starting next week. The camp will be officially known as Camp Perry in honor of Commodore Perry’s decisive victory on Lake Erie. The regiment will go by special train over the Big Four railroad. The local company will join the rest of the regiment at Bellefontaine.

———

Quincy was visited by a large fire this afternoon. It was discovered in a livery stable about 12 o’clock and soon spread to adjacent buildings. With the aid of the DeGraff fire department, the fire was finally brought under control but not before it had destroyed or heavily damaged five buildings, including the home of Dr. Hubble.

100 Years

July 25, 1920

Carl Sexauer entertained the employees of his store and a few invited guests at the Sexauer Club house near Lockington yesterday afternoon and evening. Swimming and playing of games were the amusements preceding an elaborate supper served at 6 o’clock.

———

John Harmony has received a promotion following completion of his first year’s work at West Point and is now in summer training at Camp Dix, N.J. He spent the weekend in New York City, registered at the Hotel Astor.

———

Congressman Roscoe C. McCulloch, of Canton, invaded Shelby county yesterday afternoon in his campaign for the Republican nomination for governor. He spent several hours in Sidney conferring with party leaders.

———

A meeting of persons interested in the organization of the Sidney Athletic Club was held at the armory last evening. After considerable discussion it was decided to circulate a paper to secure signatures of those interested in signing up for stock at $5 a share. If the necessary number of signatures cannot be secured the matter will be dropped.

———

Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur J. Piper will leave this evening for New York City in interest of the Piper store.

75 Years

July 25, 1945

Members of city council at their meeting last night approved a motion authorizing the city solicitor to prepare the necessary legislation for the purchase of parking meters for the city. The action was taken following a presentation made by representatives of the Dual Automatic Parking Meter Co., of Canton. It is estimated the city will need 400 meters.

———

Resignation of Elmer M. Seving, of this city, as director for the War Manpower Commission in the Sidney-Lima, Piqua-Troy area was announced today in Columbus. Seving has served in that capacity since May 1943. Lewis H. Evens, assistant to Seving, was named acting area director.

———

Local Girl Scouts will begin their association with the Junior Red Cross sewing program next week and will immediately become involved in the making of 1000 covers for hot water bottles. Girl Scout participation in the program will continue for the next four weeks.

50 Years

July 25, 1970

Open house will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at the newly-remodeled temporary Minster-New Bremen Clinic on West Monroe street, New Bremen, where Mueller’s Men’s Wear was formerly located.

On hand will be Dr. Curtis Stover and Dr. Victor Stegall and their wives to meet residents of both communities. They will open practices Monday, Aug. 3. Both men have recently completed internships at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Dayton, and both live in New Bremen.

———

FORT LORAMIE – Point View Resort, the friendly night spot on the south side of Lake Loramie, scene of the weekly horseshoe tournament, had another record field when 24 24 pitchers paired up to offer some really fine competition Thursday evening.

Whitey Farley and Russ Hanna went undefeated until the finals, when second-place Marion Gibbs and Glenn Boehringer took the first game. But Farley and Hanna won a very close final match to win the 12-team tourney.

———-

A bond issue to raise $3 million toward a proposed $6 million Shelby County hospital would cost taxpayers an average of 1.4 mils a year over a 25 year period.

That information was contained in a report filed Thursday afternoon with county commissioners by County Auditor Thelma Short. The commissioners are expected to place the bond issue request before voters at the Nov. 3 elections.

25 Years

July 25, 1995

Sidney Fire Chief R. Stanley Crosley has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Ohio Fire Chiefs Association for a three-year term.

Crosley was selected for the position by fellow fire chiefs at the Ohio Fire Chiefs conference last week in Dayton. The local chief will serve as the northwest district representative. There are 16 counties in the district.

Crosley has been Sidney’s fire chief since March 20, 1992. He’s been with the Sidney Fire Department for more than 17 years and currently serves as chairman of the Local Emergency Planning Committee.

———

Two local youths have been selected to sing with the 1995 All-Ohio State Fair Youth Choir. Eric Swiger, 18, son of Steve and Joanne Swiger of Sidney, has been selected to sing with the choir for the third year in a row. Also chosen was Mike Kiser, son of Sam and Dana Kiser of Jackson Center.

They will be two of the 250 high school singers from all over Ohio who will sing with the choir at the 17-day Ohio State Fair, Aug. 4 through 20.

Founded in 1963 by the late Glenville Thomas, the State Fair Choir has appeared in concerts around Ohio and abroad, marched in major national parades, and has sung for several gubernatorial inaugurations.

———

The Sidney City Council on Monday:

Agreed to change the chemical used by the city for mosquito fogging to a more environmentally-friendly brand, and to look into a mosquito larvicide program in the future.

Approved a year-round curfew for minors under age 16.

Conducted a review of the performance of Laidlaw Waste Systems Inc. in picking up residential waste.

Agreed to have legislation drafted requiring new Fire Department hires to get state certification as paramedics within 36 months as a condition of employment.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

