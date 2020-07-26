Semi spills microwaveable potatoes

A semi tractor trailer and car were involved in a crash around 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, on I-75 just south of exit 92. The driver of the car and driver of the semi tractor trailer were taken away by ambulance with non serious injuries. Both vehicles ended up in the median. The semi trailer was impaled the length of the trailer by the guard rail in the southbound lane ripping open the trailer and spilling its cargo of microwavable potatoes. The Sidney Fire Department, Sidney Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded.