Goats at the fair

Isabelle Jenkins, 13, of New Bremen, shows her Dairy Goat Lucy, at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 27. She got 1st place for jr dairy goat. Jenkins is the daughter of Theresa Jenkins.

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Noah Jenkins, 11, of Anna, grabs a drink while waiting to show his goat at 3 p.m. at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 27. Noah is the son of Jason and Theresa Jenkins.

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Justin, left to right,16, and Elizabeth Pollock, 10, both of Houston, children of Aaron & Ronna Pollock, show their goats at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 27.

Nicholas Garrett | Sidney Daily News

Reese Heilers, 12, of Houston, son of Becky & Jeremy Wood, shows his goat at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 27.