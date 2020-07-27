A slushie on a hot day

Jacob Yenser, 15, of Botkins, son of Donna Finkenbine and Andy Yenser, competes in goats sr. showmanship at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 27.

Nolan Frey judges goat intermediate showmanship at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 27.

Kaylie Kipp, 15, of Anna, daughter of Kara and Jeremy Kipp, competes in goat senior showmanship at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 27.

Jr. Fair Board volunteer Summer McLain, left, hands a snow cone to Haily Tuemte, 11, of McCartyville, daughter of Jesse Tuemte and and Jessie Lamkamp, at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 27.