Hit and run semi sought by police

SIDNEY — Sidney Police are seeking help to locate a semitrailer that allegedly hit a bicyclist on state Route 47 Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from the Sidney Police Department (SPD), officers and medics were dispatched to the 2000 block of Michigan Street at approximately 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, on a report that a female riding a bicycle may have been struck by a vehicle and was in critical condition.

A passerby in the area stopped and began life saving efforts until first responders arrived on the scene. Sidney Fire medics arrived on scene and transported the woman, later identified as Jacqulynn North, 20, to Wilson Health.

Police officers arrived on scene and began investigating the incident. Through video obtained from one of the local businesses, it was learned North was struck by a westbound semitrailer.

The semi left the area and has yet to be located.

North was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

Sidney Police are looking for a Freightliner Cascadia model semi truck that may be red or a darker color. Photos of the truck also can be observed on the city of Sidney’s Facebook page.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact SPD at 937-498-2351 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).

Sidney Police are looking for this red or a darker colored Freightliner Cascadia model semi truck that allegedly hit a bicyclist on state Route 47 Tuesday morning.