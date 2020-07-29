Hogs and a horse at the fair

Bailey Pohlman, 16, of Russia, daughter of Jess and Karla Pohlman, shows her purebred duroc at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 29.

John Smock, 16, of Botkins, son of Phil and MaryLee Smock, shows his purebred Yorkshire at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 29.

Cecilia Inman, 10, of Sidney, daughter of Rick and Kelty Inman, shows her purebred duroc at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 29.

Justine Coven, of Lebanon, takes harness racing horse, Sportsters Hanover, for a walk on the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, July 29. During a normal fair there would be rides and food stands covering the area surrounding Coven and Hanover. The horse is owned by A.J. Carlo.