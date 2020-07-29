Bailey Pohlman, 16, of Russia, daughter of Jess and Karla Pohlman, shows her purebred duroc at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 29.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
John Smock, 16, of Botkins, son of Phil and MaryLee Smock, shows his purebred Yorkshire at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 29.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Cecilia Inman, 10, of Sidney, daughter of Rick and Kelty Inman, shows her purebred duroc at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 29.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Justine Coven, of Lebanon, takes harness racing horse, Sportsters Hanover, for a walk on the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, July 29. During a normal fair there would be rides and food stands covering the area surrounding Coven and Hanover. The horse is owned by A.J. Carlo.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Hogs and a horse at the fair
