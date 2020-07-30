Commission begins hiring process for fire chief position

SIDNEY — The Civil Service Commission discussed the hiring process to fill the Sidney fire chief position during its Wednesday afternoon hybrid-style meeting.

The hunt is on to find the next Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services fire chief and the Civil Service Commission will certify the results of the search. Fire Chief Brad Jones is retiring in October.

Prior to commission members going into an executive session to discuss the process, Resources Manager Vickie Allen said they will be holding other meeting to certified the tests of fire chief applicants at the end of the year.

Applicants have until Aug. 5 to apply for the position.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

