Goat winners

Anthony Pollock won Grand Champion Dairy Milking Doe at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Denton Homan, center, won Grand Champion Market Goat at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Denton Homan, left, won Senior Showmanship Champion and Norah Homan won Intermediate Showmanship Champion at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Gavin Heilers won Grand Champion Dairy Dry Doe at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Isabell Jenkins won Dairy and Pygmy Goat Intermediate Showmanship Champion and Showman of Showmen at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Justin Pollock won Senior Dairy Goat Showmanship Champion at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Madison Kipp won Reserve Champion Boer and Boer-Cross Breeding Goat at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Mae Homan won Junior Showmanship Champion at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Meredith Hageman, right, won Grand Champion Dam and Daughter Pygmy Goat at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Meredith Hageman, left, won Grand Champion Pygmy Goat at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Reese Heilers won Reserve Champion Dairy Milking Doe and Reserve Champion Dry Doe at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Meredith Hageman, left, won Reserve Grand Champion Pygmy Goat at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Meredith Hageman, left, won Grand Champion Pygmy Wether at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Norah Homan, won Grand Champion Boer and Boer-Cross Breeding Goat at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Iris Canan, third from left, won Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.