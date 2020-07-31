Council plans pool repairs

NEW BREMEN – Plans to repair the municipal pool were part of the Monday night, July 27, meeting of the New Bremen Village Council.

Mayor Bob Parker said since the pool is still losing water they will close the pool for one day on Aug. 4. The village has hired a firm to detect where the water is escaping from the pool. The leak totals almost 30,000 gallons per day.

In addition, Parker said that they will close the pool for the season on Aug. 22.

Fines, fees and forfeitures to the Mayor’s court totaled $2033, said Parker.

Council member Jacob Larger reported that the June revenue for the village totaled $2,228,290.91 while expenses were $2,325,258.61. Parker said a payment for the new electrical substation near Crown Equipment was paid in June, pushing expenses higher than normal.

After a brief discussion, Council asked Village Administrator Chris Dicke and fiscal officer Amy Speelman to select a date for the Fall Cleanup Day. The date will be announced at the next meeting.

In other action, council had a second reading for the CRA agreement with Brookside Laboratories. They voted to approve the third and final reading to accept Corona virus Relief Funds. Also receiving a third and final vote was a resolution to accept $100,000 from the Komminsk estate dedicated to the New Bremen Police Department.

Tabled was an approval of an ordinance to purchase new controls for the Water and Wastewater Treatment plants.

In a change of their voting procedures, council agreed not to vote for or against an ordinance or resolution until the third time it came up in the agenda. Larger, after some research, said voting approval of all three readings of an action was not necessary. This change would help avoid a council member changing their vote during the three readings and leave time for discussion of the measure for the first two readings.

Council then adjourned for executive session. No action was taken.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

