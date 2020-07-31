COVID-19 cases increase to 148

SIDNEY – The number of positive COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Shelby County.

According to the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department’s Facebook page, 10 new cases were reporteed Thursday afternoon. This brings the county’s cases to 148.

The new cases involve a woman in her 20s, a girl between the ages of 10-19 a girl between the ages of 10-19, a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 30s, a man in his 20s and a woman in her 20s.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include five girls and two boys younger than the age of 10; seven girls and six boys in the age range of 10 to 19; nine men and 10 women in their 20s; 11 men and 17 women in their 30s; nine men and nine women in their 40s; eight men and 11 women in their 50s; 14 men and eight women in their 60s; five men and eight women in their 70s; three men and four women in their 80s; and one man and one woman in their 90s.

Of the 149 cases, 689 men have tested positive, while 80 women have tested positive for the virus.

There have been 22 Shelby County residents hospitalized, including the three who are currently hospitalized.

Seventy-four Shelby County residents have recovered from COVID-19 and four people have died.

The Auglaize County Health Department has reported 228 total cases (205 confirmed and 23 probable), 21 hospitalizations, 114 recovered cases, and 5 deaths of COVID-19. Of the 228 cases, 143 cases are female (63%) and 85 cases are male (37%) with an average age of 47. Data reported is cumulative over the course of this outbreak.

The 220th case is a 53-year-old woman that is self-isolating at home. The 221st case is a 35-year-old woman that is self-isolating at home. The 222nd case is a 45-year-old man that is self-isolating at home. The 223rd case is an 18-year-old woman that is self-isolating at home. The 224th case is a 79-year-old man that is self-isolating at home. The 225th case is a 29-year-old man that is self-isolating at home. The 226th case is a 25-year-old woman that is self-isolating at home. The 227th case is a 59-year-old man that is self-isolating at home. The 228th case is a 23-year-old man that is self-isolating at home.

The 215th case is a 20-year-old woman that is self-isolating at home. The 216th case is a 14-year-old girl that is self-isolating at home. The 217th case is a 55-year-old woman that is self-isolating at home. The 218th case is a 20-year-old woman that is self-isolating at home. The 219th case is a 58-year-old woman that is self-isolating at home and is a probable positive case.

Auglaize County has experienced a total of 105 new cases from Friday, July 17, to Friday, July 31. Cases include three people in the 0-10 age range, nine in the 10-20 age range, 22 in the 20-30 age range, 16 in the 30-40 age range, 15 in the 40-50 age range, 23 in the 50-60 age range, eight in the 60-70 age range, four in the 70-80 age range and five in the 80-90 age range. Cases include 54 people from St. Marys, 30 from Wapakoneta, six from Minster, four from Cridersville, four from New Bremen, three from Botkins, two from New Knoxville and one from Waynesfield.

Miami County Public Health has 747 positive cases. Miami County has had 75 hospitalizations. The county has had 36 deaths. There are 513 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

In Darke County, 312 positive cases have been recorded with 32 hospitalizations and 27 deaths. There are 45 active cases in the county with four new cases reported Friday. The total number of recovered patients is 240.

Logan County has had 115 positive cases of COVID-19. There is two current hospitalizations. There are 39 active cases and 75 recovered cases. One person has died in the county.

During Friday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 89,626 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 10,678 have been hospitalized with 2,534 admitted to the ICU. There have been 3,442 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Of the positive cases, 51% are women and 48% are men. The median age is 42. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.