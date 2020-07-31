Students named to Ohio State’s dean’s list

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State University has released its dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester.

The dean’s list includes a total of 24,776 students: 18,846 Ohioans, 4,109 non-residents and 1,821 international students.

Criteria for the dean’s list varies by college. It is usually based on the GPA for that specific term and the number of credit hours taken. Many colleges require a minimum of 12 graded credit hours with a 3.5 GPA or higher.

Among the students named to the dean’s list were Claire Ann Bensman, McKenzie Lynn Bertsch, Alex Eugene Bruggeman, Morgan Jo Brunswick, Alicia Rene Brunswick, Mary Lynn Buehler, Abigail Marie Counts, Rachel Ann Gehret, Ashley Lynn Heitkamp, Alisha Lynn Holtzapple, Elizabeth Nicole Landis, Ashley Ruth Littlefield, Spencer Ludington, Caitlyn Nicole Millhouse, Rachel Madison Shoemaker, Claire Kathleen Spicer, Nathan Michael Stiefel, Mackenzie Ann Wells, Alexia Ann Wells and Tyler Thomas Zimpfer, of Anna; Amber Elizabeth Buehler, Coltin Jacob Rose and Danielle Josephine Schneider, of Botkins; Augustine Cordonnier and Allison Grace Saunders, of Houston; Peyton Makaine Esser, Dalton DeVerle Faulder and Micah Joseph Smock, of Jackson Center; Sarah Foltz, Sarah M. Lewis and Megan Nicole Lewis, of Maplewood; Ross Christian Geuy, of Port Jefferson; Christina Marie Gaerke, Erin Patricia Gaerke and Samantha Louise Gaerke, of Russia; Logan Christopher Brackman, Laura Elaine Brady, Derek Russell Brady, Noah Allen Burton, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Davis, Lauren Renee DiLullo, Emilie Colleen Dotson, Lauren Dudgeon, Damien Kelly Duff, Corey Edward Febo, Jenna Juen Fields, Jenna Morrae Foster-Wheeler, Gage Alexander Fridley, Joshua David Harlett, Erin Jane Ivey, Lauren Ann Larger, Katie Marie Lewis, Sarah Ruth Liggett, Aubrey Morgayne Lyme, Gavin Emory Miller, Luke Mitchell Rees, Joshua Joseph Renner, Braiden Sherman, Sarah Madison Smith, Dylan Thomas Smith, Benjamin Logan Snavley, Mitchell Joseph Sollmann, Andrea A. Steenrod, Samantha Ann Stienecker, Jessica Danielle Taylor, Chase Van Tilburgh, Adam Gerald Vanderhorst, Alec James Waters, Griffin Alan West, Adelaine Rose White and John William Wimer, of Sidney; Joseph Thomas Ballas, Taylor Marie Boerger, Clayton Walter Eilerman, Andrew David Grewe, Jacob Kitzmiller, Regan Cecelia Middendorf, Hannah Kate Pleiman, Rylee Nicole Poeppelman, Kristin Jean Ratermann, Jake Cole Ratermann, Nicholas Allen Siegrist, Shea Addyson Emil Swick and Drew Daniel Wehrman, of Fort Loramie; Erin Olivia Keller and Adrian Todd Speelman, of Minster; Joanna Fay Frankenberg, of New Bremen; Nathan Joseph Platfoot, of Wapakoneta; Leah Kathryn Brandewie, Isaac Dorsten, Ava Elizabeth Goebel, Morgan Amelia Heckman, Ansley Mary Heid, Jack Heitbrink, Chloe D. Nagel, Jonathan Thomas Niemeyer, Alex John Oldiges, Debra Lynn Paul, Paige Josephine Purdy, Lindsey Rose Schmidt, Madison Nicole Schmidt, Emma Catherine Schmiesing, Paige Elizabeth Thobe and Cricket Nicole Wuebker, of Minster; Caitlyn Corrine Bergman, Emily Bertke, Alyson Elizabeth Elking, Andrea Theresa Heitkamp, Allison Paige Howell, Kennedy Elizabeth Hoying, Harrison James Kaiser, Rachel Marie Kremer, Wyatt Cole Puthoff, Trevor Reed, Ryley Jean Schaefer, Austin Carl Schmitmeyer, Benjamin James Schwieterman, Erin Renee Smith, Molly Nicole Smith, Justin Tenkman, Hanna Jane Tenkman, Alyssa Marie Thieman, Caitlyn Lorma Topp and Evan Xavier Wint, of New Bremen; Claire Christine Gabel, Logan Abram Leffel and Andrea Marie Ott, of New Knoxville; Trent Matthew Bohman, Justin Kyle Bohman and Emma Nicole Brunswick, of Osgood; Jerome Francis Bey, Olivia Marie Bohman, Jacob Daniel Frantz, Maggie J. Hedrick, Kari A. Kueterman and Chelsea Marie McGlinch, of Versailles; Anna Rena Gehret and Colleen Grace Gehret, of Yorkshire; and Tyler James Sanford, of DeGraff.