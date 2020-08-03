J.R. Clarke begins renovation project

The J.R. Clarke Public Library of Covington recently entered into a contract with Andrew Circle Architects to begin a complete renovation of the library building. Pictured at left is Alex Moore, president of the library’s board of trustees, and Andrew Circle of Andrew Circle Architects based in Ludlow Falls. The project is currently in the design and engineering phase, and will update all aspects the facility and provide Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility to the entire building. The library was originally built as a church in 1842, and has housed the J.R. Clarke Public Library since 1981. Construction is planned to begin in early 2021.