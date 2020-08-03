Friday’s accidental kitchen fire displaces 1

SIDNEY — One person has been displaced after an accidental kitchen fire at a Park Street residence on Friday, July 31.

According to a press release from Sidney Fire and Emergency Services, firefighters were dispatched at 8:19 p.m. on Friday to 701 Park St. for a working structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-story, single family residence with smoke showing from the eaves. The property is owned by RD6 Properties LLC.

Firefighters confirmed all occupants were out of the house and quickly extinguished a fire in the kitchen of the home. The fire was confined to the kitchen area. Firefighters were only on scene a little over an hour.

A box alarm was dispatched to recall all off-duty Sidney firefighters. Sidney Police, as well as Anna and Lockington Fire Departments and Perry Port Salem Rescue Squad also responded to the scene.

Vectren was called to the scene to secure the gas and DP&L to secure the power.

A loss amount to the property or contents has yet to be established.

No one was no injured in the fire.