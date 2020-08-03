Amanda Roush won 1st place, Outstanding of the Day - How Does Your Garden Grow at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
Gardens and electricity used by winners
Amanda Roush won 1st place, Outstanding of the Day – How Does Your Garden Grow at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
Ashley Roush won 1st place, Best of Class, Best Overall Vegetable Gardening Project at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
Ashton Bowman won 1st place, Best Electricity Exhibit at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
Austin Freisthler won 1st place, Best of Class – Natural Resources _ Wildlife at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
Bernadette Borchers won 1st Place, Honorable Mention – Family History Treasure Hunt, Beginner at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
Carter Klopfenstein won 1st place, Best of Class – Vet Sciences at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
Cheyenne Wooddell won 1st place, Honorable Mention – Living History at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
Chloe Weigandt won 1st place, Best of Class, Best of Show, Self Determined Other at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
Michael Klein won 1st place, Best of Class – Archery Jr. at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.