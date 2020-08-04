Doggone good time
Addison Brewer, 18, of Anna, daughter of Nyky and Ryan Brewer, and her Shih Tzu mix, Oscar, placed first in Senior B Showmanship, Best Overall in Showmanship, first place Senior Dog Poster, and first place Senior You & Your dog. She is a member of Paw Prints 4-H.
Evan Schulze, 11, of Anna, son of Matt and Lisa Schulze, placed first in Beginner Novice A Obedience, first in Junior A Showmanship, first place in Rally Novice A, first place in Junior Dog Poster, and first place Junior You & Your dog with his Maltipoo, Milo. He is a member of Paw Prints 4-H.
Lindsey Thornhill, 13, of Anna, daughter of Ron and Carin Thornhill, member of Dog Gone, won Obedience Novice A at the Shelby County Fair with her dog Daisy.
Sophia Brewer, 13, of Anna, daughter of Nyky and Ryan Brewer, member of Paw Prints 4-H, and her dog Bella, placed first in Intermediate B Showmanship
Aaron Simpson, 15, son of Lori Simpson, and his Havanese, Duffy, a member of Paw Prints 4-H, took first place in Novice B Obedience.
Zoie Longbrake, 14, of Anna, daughter of Dawn and Matt Longbrake, and her dog Hazel, member of Paw Prints 4-H, won the Outstanding Dog Exhibitor, first place Pre-Novice Obedience, first place in You & Your Dog Intermediate, and first in Intermediate Dog Poster at the Shelby County Fair.
Alexandrea Scheele, 13, daughter of Ryan and Samantha Schmidt, of Anna, and Greggory Scheele, of Anna, and her dog Moose, a chocolate lab, placed first in Beginner Novice B Obedience, first in Rally Novice B, and received the High Point Obedience Award. She is a member of Paw Prints 4-H.