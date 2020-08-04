Doggone good time

Addison Brewer, 18, of Anna, daughter of Nyky and Ryan Brewer, and her Shih Tzu mix, Oscar, placed first in Senior B Showmanship, Best Overall in Showmanship, first place Senior Dog Poster, and first place Senior You & Your dog. She is a member of Paw Prints 4-H.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_SDN080620DogShowWin.jpg Addison Brewer, 18, of Anna, daughter of Nyky and Ryan Brewer, and her Shih Tzu mix, Oscar, placed first in Senior B Showmanship, Best Overall in Showmanship, first place Senior Dog Poster, and first place Senior You & Your dog. She is a member of Paw Prints 4-H. Photo courtesy Erin Pence

Evan Schulze, 11, of Anna, son of Matt and Lisa Schulze, placed first in Beginner Novice A Obedience, first in Junior A Showmanship, first place in Rally Novice A, first place in Junior Dog Poster, and first place Junior You & Your dog with his Maltipoo, Milo. He is a member of Paw Prints 4-H.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_Evan-Schulze.jpg Evan Schulze, 11, of Anna, son of Matt and Lisa Schulze, placed first in Beginner Novice A Obedience, first in Junior A Showmanship, first place in Rally Novice A, first place in Junior Dog Poster, and first place Junior You & Your dog with his Maltipoo, Milo. He is a member of Paw Prints 4-H. Photo courtesy Erin Pence

Lindsey Thornhill, 13, of Anna, daughter of Ron and Carin Thornhill, member of Dog Gone, won Obedience Novice A at the Shelby County Fair with her dog Daisy.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_Lindsey-Thornhill.jpg Lindsey Thornhill, 13, of Anna, daughter of Ron and Carin Thornhill, member of Dog Gone, won Obedience Novice A at the Shelby County Fair with her dog Daisy. Photo courtesy Erin Pence

Sophia Brewer, 13, of Anna, daughter of Nyky and Ryan Brewer, member of Paw Prints 4-H, and her dog Bella, placed first in Intermediate B Showmanship

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_Sophia-Brewer.jpg Sophia Brewer, 13, of Anna, daughter of Nyky and Ryan Brewer, member of Paw Prints 4-H, and her dog Bella, placed first in Intermediate B Showmanship Photo courtesy Erin Pence

Aaron Simpson, 15, son of Lori Simpson, and his Havanese, Duffy, a member of Paw Prints 4-H, took first place in Novice B Obedience.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_Aaron-Simpson.jpg Aaron Simpson, 15, son of Lori Simpson, and his Havanese, Duffy, a member of Paw Prints 4-H, took first place in Novice B Obedience. Photo courtesy Erin Pence

Zoie Longbrake, 14, of Anna, daughter of Dawn and Matt Longbrake, and her dog Hazel, member of Paw Prints 4-H, won the Outstanding Dog Exhibitor, first place Pre-Novice Obedience, first place in You & Your Dog Intermediate, and first in Intermediate Dog Poster at the Shelby County Fair.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_Zoie-Longbrake.jpg Zoie Longbrake, 14, of Anna, daughter of Dawn and Matt Longbrake, and her dog Hazel, member of Paw Prints 4-H, won the Outstanding Dog Exhibitor, first place Pre-Novice Obedience, first place in You & Your Dog Intermediate, and first in Intermediate Dog Poster at the Shelby County Fair. Photo courtesy Erin Pence

Alexandrea Scheele, 13, daughter of Ryan and Samantha Schmidt, of Anna, and Greggory Scheele, of Anna, and her dog Moose, a chocolate lab, placed first in Beginner Novice B Obedience, first in Rally Novice B, and received the High Point Obedience Award. She is a member of Paw Prints 4-H.