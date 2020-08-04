Cows and rabbits at the Auglaize County Fair

Maura Baumer, 16, of Minster, daughter of Ben and Jill Baumer, shows her Sr. Buck Holland Lop at the Auglaize County Fair on Tuesday, August 4.

Rachel Kitzmiller, 18, of Minster, daughter of Todd and Lynn Kitzmiller, stands by the rabbit she showed at the Auglaize County Fair on Tuesday, August 4.

Kali Schmiesing, 12, of Minster, daughter of Rogell and Caray Schmiesing, puts her rabbit in its holder at the Auglaize County Fair on Tuesday, August 4.

A bail of hay encourages people to wear a mask at the entrance to the Auglaize County Fair on Tuesday, August 4.

Lauren Homan, 15, of New Bremen, daughter of Greg and Tanya Homan, shows a heifer for a friend at the Auglaize County Fair on Tuesday, August 4.

Logan Topp, 15, of New Bremen, son of Kurt and Rachel Topp, shows a holstein summer yearling at the Auglaize County Fair on Tuesday, August 4.