ODOT continues construction projects

SIDNEY — The Ohio Department of Transportation is busy with summer road projects.

Shelby County projects for the week of Aug. 10 include:

Interstate 75 resurfacing: Expect nightly lane restrictions on I-75 between state Route 274 and U.S. 33, in each direction, through Friday, Aug. 14, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Traffic will be maintained.

Interstate 75 bridge repairs: I-75 will experience nightly lane restrictions between state Route 47 and County Road 25A, in each direction, through Friday, Aug. 14. Traffic will be maintained.

Interstate 75 bridge repairs:– Expect nightly lane restrictions in Franklin Township on I-75 at Meranda Road, in each direction, through Sunday, Aug. 16, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The contractor will be painting the Meranda Road Bridge over I-75. The vertical clearance has been reduced to 16-feet. Traffic will be maintained.

State Route 29 resurfacing: Expect daily lane closures on state Route 29 between I-75 and state Route 119 through Monday, Aug. 31n from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers.

State Route 29 resurfacing: Expect daily lane closures on state Route 29 between Progress Drive and Island Avenue through Aug. 31 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers.

State Route 47 repairs: Expect lane restrictions in Sidney on state Route 47 between Fourth Avenue and Walnut Avenue, in each direction, through Friday, Sept. 18, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The city of Sidney crews will be installing a median barrier, guardrail, street lighting and a sidewalk.

Upcoming impacts:

State Route 119 resurfacing: Expect lane restriction on state Route 119 between I-75 and state Route 65, in each direction, on Monday, Aug. 24, through Friday, Oct. 30, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. One 10’ lane will be maintained in the work zone.

Miami County projects include:

Interstate 75 Bridge replacement: Two bridges are being replaced on I-75 between U.S. 36 and County Road 25A (south of Piqua). I-75 will experience a traffic pattern shift and lane restrictions. Estimated completion: Summer 2020. Visit the project page for more information.

New impacts:

Interstate 75 pavement repairs: – There will be nightly lane closures on I-75 northbound between County Road 25A (Exit 78) and U.S. 36 on Sunday, Aug. 9 through Thursday, Aug. 13, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. These closures are necessary to switch traffic and repave the work area. All lanes of traffic will be reopened by 6am each morning.

Continuing impacts:

Interstate 75 traffic pattern switch: I-75 between U.S. 36 and County Road 25A (between Troy and Piqua) the traffic pattern has shifted in each direction until Monday, August 31. One northbound lane of I-75 will move onto I-75 southbound. Traffic on I-75 southbound will experience two 10-feet lanes with a 1-foot shoulder.