10 year old faces several charges after fleeing police

SIDNEY — Sidney Police confirmed a 10-year-old Sidney boy allegedly stole a vehicle, led Sidney Police officers on a short pursuit and caused damaged to two homes and five vehicles.

Several charges are pending against the juvenile, including unruly juvenile, wanton and willful disregard, fleeing and eluding, operating a motor vehicle with no operator’s license and failure to control, which all are being handled by the juvenile court.

Sidney Police Captain Bill Shoemaker said police began the pursuit just after midnight at 12:08 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10. He confirmed a Sidney Police officer observed a vehicle go the wrong way headed southbound on Wilkinson Avenue, a one-way street, and also disregard several stop signs and then a red light on Campbell Road at Highland Avenue. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle on Wilkinson Avenue, but the vehicle took off driving in a reckless manner.

The crash report says the vehicle the juvenile was driving hit a house in the 1200 block of Turner Drive and a vehicle parking in its garage. He then backed up and hit second house on Turner Drive, causing significant damage to one of the structures. The vehicle then kept going and crashed into three vehicles on Lynn Street before coming to a stop. The vehicle he was driving is likely totalled, Shoemaker said.

The juvenile driver of the vehicle immediately was taken into custody. Shoemaker said the pursuit lasted about three or four minutes.

He said the motor vehicle allegedly had been stolen by the juvenile from a family friend’s Sidney residence where the boy was staying the night. Shoemaker said the owner of the vehicle had gone to bed for the night while the juvenile was apparently playing video games around midnight right before the vehicle was taken.

No one was injured and only property and vehicles were damaged.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

