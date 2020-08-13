New Bremen plans fall cleanup day

NEW BREMEN – At the Monday, Aug. 10, meeting, the New Bremen Council learned the date of the Fall Village Cleanup had been set and that extra help was being called in to fix the municipal pool.

Mayor Bob Parker said that Fall Cleanup will be on Sept. 26 from 8 to 11 a.m., so residents can put out large items. The Spring Cleanup was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Village Administrator Chris Dicke said the manufacturers of the pool components will be called together to determine why the pool has continued to lose water. Although the pool was closed down for one day early in August, the source of the leak was not identified. It is estimated the pool is losing 30,000 gallons of water per day.

Dicke also said the new traffic signals for Main Street were being delivered, with Tom’s Construction set to have them installed by mid-October. Subcontractor Miller Cable is installing the electrical work.

She also said the left turn lane on state Route 219 by Crown Equipment should also be done in mid-October. That work is being done by Tom’s Construction as well.

Finally Dicke said that they will put in an October 2020 application for approximately$245,000 that would be available to the village with the next round of Ohio Public Works grant money.

Also, she said the Jefferson Street project, which was put on hold due to COVID-19, will go forward. The project would begin the fall of 2020 and completed by June 2021.

In other action, a third and final reading was approved to an ordinance to give Brookside Laboratories a CRA tax break on new construction in New Bremen.

Council also voted in favor of accepting $86,850.24 from the 2020 Coronavirus Relief Fund House Bill 481.

Tabled was a third reading of an ordinance to purchase controls for the Water and Wastewater Treatment plants.

Council adjourned to executive session. No action was taken.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

