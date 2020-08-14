Auxiliary awards scholarships

SIDNEY — Sidney American Legion Auxiliary Unit 217 is honored to award three one-time $500 scholarships to deserving students to assist them with the ever-increasing costs associated with higher education at an accredited institution with an education or vocational objective.

In order to qualify for these scholarships, applicants must have completed one year or more from an accredited college or be a 2020 graduating high school senior enrolled in the CCP program having earned a minimum of 30 credit hours. They also had to be sponsored by their parent, stepparent, grandparent or stepgrandparent who is a member in good standing of either Sidney American Legion 217 or Sidney American Legion Auxiliary Unit 217.

2020 Scholarship winners are Everett Johnson, a business management student at the University of St. Francis; Lucas Finke, an engineering student at the University of Toledo; and Payton Davidson, a nursing student at the University of St. Francis.