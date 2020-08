Feeding the fish

Cindy Redinbo, of Sidney, reaches for the blue gill she just caught at Tawawa Park on Friday, Aug. 14. Redinbo was fishing upstream from Amos Lake where she had hoped the instillation of the historic bridge would have caused larger fish to migrate. Redinbo said she was only encountering bait stealers before catching the blue gill. Redinbo said fishing is “relaxing to me. I just enjoy getting out here.”