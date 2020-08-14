Shelby County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rises to 211

SIDNEY – Twenty-one cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department since Tuesday. The county’s total is 232.

The cases since Tuesday include two in the 0-19 age group; five people in their 20s; four people in their, 40s; five people in their 50s; one person in their 60s; three people in their 70’s; and one per in their 80s.

In their report on Friday,the health department is now including the zip codes of where people have tested positive for the virus.

Breakdown by zip codes includes: 141 cases for Sidney (45365); Anna (45302) 17 cases; Botkins (45306) 11 cases; Conover (45317) 1 case; Newport (45848) 10 cases; Houston (45333) 10 cases; Jackson Center (45334) 14 cases; Maplewood (45349) three cases; Minster (45865) 14 cases; Piqua (45356) six cases; Port Jefferson (45360) one case; Russia (45363) one case.

As of Friday, 166 Shelby County residents have recovered, 62 have not recovered, and four people have died. Currently, four Shelby County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Of those who have tested positive, 8% are first responders./health care workers.

During the weekly update for nursing home facilities, it was reported one staff member at The Landings of Sidney has tested positive. This is the second employee to test positive for COVID-19.

As of Aug. 13, 2020, the Auglaize County Health Department (ACHD), reports 320 total cases (284 confirmed and 36 probable), 30 hospitalizations, 225 (70%) recovered cases, and 6 deaths of COVID-19. Of the 320 cases, 197 cases are female (62%) and 123 cases are male (38%) with an average age of 49. Data reported is cumulative over the course of this outbreak.

The 319th case is a 50-year-old man that is self-isolating at home. The 320th case is a 24-year-old woman that is self-isolating at home.

Since July 17, there have been a total of 197 new cases of COVID-19 in Auglaize County. COVID-19 is community spread and affecting ALL areas of the county.

Cases since July 17 include six people in the 0-10 age range, 17 in the 10-20 age range, 33 in the 20-30 age range, 26 in the 30-40 age range, 26 in the 40-50 age range, 35 in the 50-60 age range, 22 in the 60-70 age range, 12 in the 70-80 age range, 16 in the 80-90 age range and four in the 90-100 age range. Cases include 91 people from St. Marys, 56 from Wapakoneta, 21 from Minster, 10 from New Bremen, seven from Cridersville, five from Waynesfield, three from Botkins, three from New Knoxville and one from New Hampshire.

Miami County Public Health has 881 positive cases with the addition of 13 new cases. Miami County has had 90 total hospitalizations, including three new hospitalizations, and 39 deaths. There are 670 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The Darke County General Health District reported the county has 443 positive cases with 51 hospitalizations. There have been 30 deaths, and 292 people have recovered. There are 120 active cases.

Logan County has had 182 positive cases of COVID-19. There are 116 recovered cases, 62 active cases and three current hospitalizations. Two people have died in the county.

In Friday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 106,557 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 12,128 have been hospitalized with 2,755 admitted to the ICU. There have been 3,784 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 48% are men. The median age is 42. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.