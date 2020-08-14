Champion single fryer and more

Elizabeth Low won Grand Champ Ranch Riding – Reserve Grand Champ English Showmanship and Reserve Grand Champ Trail at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Daisy Barker won Reserve Grand Champ Ranch Riding at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Dane Reese won Reserve Grand Champion Clover Leaf Barrels at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Carter Pleiman won Reserve Champion Dairy Beef Feeder at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Cheyenne Wooddell won Grand Champion Junior Ground Roping at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Clayton Schafer won Grand Champion Dairy Steer at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Cortney Copeland won Bantam Reserve Best of Class at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Tyler Barhorst won Reserve Champion Pen of Fryers at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Cade Allison, left, won Reserve Grand Champion Single Fryer and Reilly Sommer won Grand Champion Single Fryer at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.