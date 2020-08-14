Posted on by

Champion single fryer and more

,

Elizabeth Low won Grand Champ Ranch Riding - Reserve Grand Champ English Showmanship and Reserve Grand Champ Trail at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Elizabeth Low won Grand Champ Ranch Riding - Reserve Grand Champ English Showmanship and Reserve Grand Champ Trail at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.


Daisy Barker won Reserve Grand Champ Ranch Riding at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.


Dane Reese won Reserve Grand Champion Clover Leaf Barrels at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.


Carter Pleiman won Reserve Champion Dairy Beef Feeder at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.


Cheyenne Wooddell won Grand Champion Junior Ground Roping at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.


Clayton Schafer won Grand Champion Dairy Steer at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.


Cortney Copeland won Bantam Reserve Best of Class at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.


Tyler Barhorst won Reserve Champion Pen of Fryers at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.


Cade Allison, left, won Reserve Grand Champion Single Fryer and Reilly Sommer won Grand Champion Single Fryer at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.


Champion single fryer and more

Elizabeth Low won Grand Champ Ranch Riding – Reserve Grand Champ English Showmanship and Reserve Grand Champ Trail at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_Elizabeth-Low-Grand-Champ-Ranch-Riding-Res-Grand-Champ-English-Showmanship-Res-Grand-Champ-Trail.jpgElizabeth Low won Grand Champ Ranch Riding – Reserve Grand Champ English Showmanship and Reserve Grand Champ Trail at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Daisy Barker won Reserve Grand Champ Ranch Riding at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_Daisy-Barker-Res-Grand-Champ-Ranch-Riding.jpgDaisy Barker won Reserve Grand Champ Ranch Riding at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Dane Reese won Reserve Grand Champion Clover Leaf Barrels at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_Dane-Reese-Reserve-Grand-Champion-Clover-Leaf-Barrels.jpgDane Reese won Reserve Grand Champion Clover Leaf Barrels at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Carter Pleiman won Reserve Champion Dairy Beef Feeder at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_Carter-Pleiman-Reserve-Champion-Dairy-Beef-Feeder.jpgCarter Pleiman won Reserve Champion Dairy Beef Feeder at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Cheyenne Wooddell won Grand Champion Junior Ground Roping at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_Cheyenne-Wooddell-Grand-Champion-Junior-Ground-Roping.jpgCheyenne Wooddell won Grand Champion Junior Ground Roping at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Clayton Schafer won Grand Champion Dairy Steer at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_Clayton-Schafer-Grand-Champion-Dairy-Steer.jpegClayton Schafer won Grand Champion Dairy Steer at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Cortney Copeland won Bantam Reserve Best of Class at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_Cortney-Copeland-Bantam-Reserve-Best-of-Class.jpgCortney Copeland won Bantam Reserve Best of Class at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Tyler Barhorst won Reserve Champion Pen of Fryers at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_Tyler-Barhorst-Reserve-Champion-Pen-of-Fryers.jpgTyler Barhorst won Reserve Champion Pen of Fryers at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Cade Allison, left, won Reserve Grand Champion Single Fryer and Reilly Sommer won Grand Champion Single Fryer at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_SDN081820ChampSingleFryer.jpgCade Allison, left, won Reserve Grand Champion Single Fryer and Reilly Sommer won Grand Champion Single Fryer at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.