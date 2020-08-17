Wilson Health to host grief support group

SIDNEY — Wilson Health Hospice Grief Support Group sessions provide opportunities for learning and coping with the loss of a loved one and are facilitated by qualified and caring professionals. All sessions are free of charge and open to the public.

Support group meetings will be held every Tuesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. beginning Sept. 8 and concluding on Oct. 27. All meetings will be held in Conference Room A—Lower Level at the Wilson Health Professional Building, 915 W. Michigan St., Sidney. Masks are required and seating will be socially distanced. Those interested in attending must register by Aug. 31.

For more information, or to register, call 937-498-9335.