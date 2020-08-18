Hayner adds additional summer concerts

TROY —A pop-up Lucky Lemonade Concert will be held in the courtyard at Hayner Cultural Center Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 6:30 p.m. featuring vocalist Amber Knicole and saxophonist Walter K.

While attending the concert in-person will be limited to 40 guests and tickets will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis, the concert will be livestreamed on the Hayner Cultural Center’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/haynercenter.

The Hayner has also paired this concert series with local, Trojan restaurants so anyone can make their Lucky Lemonade Concert night a party. Viewers can keep up with weekly restaurant specials at www.TroyHayner.org/llc-couch-concerts. ​All concert recordings are available for viewing at www.troyhayner.org/music.

Learn more about the next four Lucky Lemonade concerts and how to register for free tickets at troyhayner.org/music. The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner. For more information regarding this free event and to receive a complete listing of events taking place at the Hayner Center, please call 937-339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.