Patrol to focus on impaired drivers

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging motorists to drive sober. During the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which runs through Sept. 7, troopers will focus enforcement efforts on removing impaired drivers from Ohio’s roadways.

Motorists can do their part in keeping the roadways safe by following all traffic laws, never driving impaired and always designating a sober driver. In 2019, there were 13,047 OVI-related crashes, which resulted in 597 deaths and 8,178 injuries.

“Impaired driving is a serious matter that puts innocent people in danger, and all too frequently results in tragic consequences,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “It is vitally important that you plan ahead and have a safe and sober means of transportation.”

Of those OVI-related crashes, 53 percent of at fault drivers were between 21 and 39 years old, while 71 percent were male. In 2019, troopers arrested 22,520 drivers for OVI.

“Our focus is removing impaired drivers from our roadways and educating motorists of the dangers it presents,” added Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “We take impaired driving seriously and remain dedicated to promoting safety on Ohio’s roadways.”

Motorists are encouraged to dial #677 to report impaired drivers and drug activity to the Patrol.

