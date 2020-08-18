Kiwanis ready for Labor Day Chicken Bar-B-Que

SIDNEY — The Kiwanis Club of Sidney Ohio is holding its 67th annual Labor Day Chicken Bar-B-Que on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Serving time is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until sold out and will be held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds.

Tickets are $8 presale or $10 the day of the event. Included in the purchase price is a half chicken, potato chips, applesauce and a roll and butter.

Tickets can be purchased from any club member or can be purchased at the door the day of the event. Tickets can also be purchased at Bunny’s Pharmacy, Ron & Nita’s, Best One Tire, Sidney Tire and the Sidney Daily News.

The Kiwanis Club of Sidney would also like to thank the many sponsors, all of which are listed on the Bar-B-Que tickets.

Proceeds from Chicken Bar-B-Que help fund many of the community service projects the Sidney Kiwanis participates in. Some of these projects include college scholarships to local high school seniors, the All-Inclusive Playground, Cribs for Kids Project, Key Club sponsorship at Sidney High School, sponsorship of the Shelby County Aktion Club, bell ringing for the Salvation Army, Adopt-A-Highway, Sidney’s Adopt-A-Park, support of local food pantries, the Imagination Library, the Little Free Library and the Teen of the Month/Year. The Sidney Kiwanis awarded over $14,000 in scholarships this past year.

This year has been challenging for everyone. Please support the local Kiwanis Club and help its members in their mission of helping the children of Sidney and Shelby County. Enjoy the Labor Day holiday and let us do the cooking for you.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. The Sidney Kiwanis meet at noon every Wednesday at the Sidney Moose Lodge. The club is always looking for new members who want to serve their community. Contact John Coffield (937-710-4944), any club member or stop by a meeting to enjoy the fun and fellowship. More information can be obtained on Facebook at Sidney Kiwanis.