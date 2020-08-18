Police log

MONDAY

-1:40 p.m.: criminal damaging. An window air conditioning unit was reported damaged in the 400 block of Elm Street. The damage is set at $50.

-12:18 p.m.: theft. The theft of a weed eater, valued at $25, and a four-man ten, valued at $150, were reported stolen in the 1500 block of Park Street.

SATURDAY

-7:11 p.m.: theft — without consent. Police received a report a cellphone was taken without permission in the 200 block of Washington Street.

-7:17 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Zachary Sandlass, 32, of Sidney, was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-7:13 p.m.: trafficking of drugs. Police are investigating a drug incident in which two bags of cocain, fetanyl, meth a a cap of fetanyl were seized.

-4:04 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report syringes, insulin and a check book were stolen in the 300 block of Enterprise Avenue.

-1:48 a.m.: domestic violence. Cameron Michael Schutte, 19, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-1:20 a.m.: criminal damaging. An awning, valued at $500, was reported damaged, in the 200 block of Franklin Avenue.

FRIDAY

-11:21 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating the report of an attempted theft of a dirt bike in the 100 block of Mound Street.

-11:03 p.m.: felonious assault. Police are investigating an alleged report of a stabbing.

-9:29 p.m.: driving under the influence. Benjamin Preston, 38, Sidney, was arrested with OVI and driving under the OVI suspension.

-4:41 p.m.: theft — without consent. Police received a report a $7,000 worth of jewelry was taken in the 500 block of North Wagner Avenue.

-3:33 p.m.: unauthorized use of a vehicle. A female juvenile was cited fort the unauthorized use of a vehicle.

-1:58 p.m.: criminal mischief. A 2004 Buick was reported to have been spray painted on the side of it in the 500 block of North Miami Avenue.

Aug. 12

-2:47 p.m.: forgery. The theft of $200 resulting from a forged personal check was reported in the 300 block of Enterprise Avenue. A police investigation is ongoing.

Aug. 11

-3:38 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a fraud report and the theft of $250 at Walmart on Michigan Street.

Crashes

Shane Roe, 50, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 12:02 p.m.

Roe was traveling southbound on South Vandemark Road when he failed to stop and struck the rear of the stopped vehicle behind her that was driven by Nicole Jutte, 37, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-7:14 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a mutual medical call.

MONDAY

-2:25 to 9:24 p.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to two crashes.

-12:08 to 9:16 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire alarms.

-2:52 a.m. to 8:27 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

SUNDAY

-10:06 p.m.: water call. Crews, including boats responded to swift water call.

-10:21 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-1:17 a.m. to 9:16 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

SATURDAY

-8:23 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a golf cart crash.

-2:10 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted a open burn investigation.

-6:38 a.m. to 7:43 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

FRIDAY

-8:50 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to a fire call.

-8:24 a.m. to 11:02 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

