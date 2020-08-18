Some champion rabbits

Aubrey Swob won Junior Showmanship Champion Rabbits at the 2020 Shelby County Far.

Austin Pleiman won Best of Breed – Californian, at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Cecilia Klinger, center, won Best of Breed Mini Rex, Best of Four Class and Best of Show Breeding Rabbit at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Cortney Copeland won Best of Breed Mini Lop at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Cortney Copeland won Rabbit Champion Intermediate Showmanship at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Emily Stephenson won Rabbit Champion Senior Showmanship at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Madelaine Martin won Best of Breed Opposite Netherland Dwarf at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Madison Kipp won Best of Breed Opposite New Zealand and Best of Breed Opposite Californian at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Madison Pleiman won Grand Champion Single Fryer at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Michaela Ambos won Reserve Grand Champion Single Fryer at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Samantha Martin won Best of Breed Mixed Breed and Best of Breed Opposite Mixed Breed at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.

Michaela Ambos won Grand and Reserve Grand Champion Meat Pen of Rabbits at the 2020 Shelby County Fair.