Crash sends one to hospital

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_DSC_5173.jpg

A dog, in the crashed white SUV, watches the police investigate the crash scene.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_DSC_5203.jpg A dog, in the crashed white SUV, watches the police investigate the crash scene.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_DSC_5226.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_DSC_5247.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_DSC_5253.jpg

A person is loaded from a silver minivan onto a stretcher by Sidney firefighters after a white Ford SUV collided with the minivan sending it crashing first through an electric pole and then into a cement block garage which also sustained major damage. The minivan occupant was taken away by ambulance. The crash happened on Tuesday, August 18 around 7 p.m. on the 800 block of Ohio Avenue near the Big Four Bridge. The Sidney police deployed a drone to get aerial images of the crash scene. A dog left in the crashed white SUV could be seen watching the commotion from the front of the vehicle.