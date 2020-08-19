Library hosts native plant of the week program

PIQUA — The Piqua Public Library is hosting a new no-contact program on native plants. Native Plant of the Week will begin on Monday, Aug. 24.

Each week, plants or seeds will be available for free at the library, along with an information sheet about the plant. Interested patrons can come to the library lobby each week to pick up their free plant or seeds. There will be a table set up with plants and handouts as well as a table set up with books on native gardening available for check out. Plants, cuttings, and seed packets are limited to one per patron, available while supplies last.

The library’s annual gardening series focused on native Ohio plants was scheduled for April 2020 during Native Ohio Plant Month. Unfortunately, the event had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The library plans to host the event again in 2021.

The Piqua Public Library has returned to its regular hours. Patrons must wear a mask when visiting the Library. Curbside service is still available for those who wish to use it.