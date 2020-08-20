125 years

August 20, 1895

Yesterday while Mrs. George Redinbo, who lives on Franklin Avenue, was upstairs making beds a tramp entered the rear part of the house and stole a coat and vest and several minor articles belonging to Mr. Redinbo.

———

Pure cider vinegar, pure malt vinegar, and pure white vinegar for pickling purposes at Ed K. Young’s cash grocery. Phone 61. – Advt.

———

No one should miss the opportunity Thursday evening of hearing Prof. Landis on the subject “Rise and Triumph of Christianity.” He is an able and eloquent speaker and being a thorough student of the history of religions will discuss the subjects to the pleasure and profit of all.

100 years ago

August 20, 1920

Piqua people appreciate the new Spot that was opened in their city Wednesday by Joseph Cook and Ray Anderson the proprietors of the well-known Sidney Spot. The new Spot is located on the corner of Wayne and Water Streets, across from the Mays Opera house.

———

Big feature play will be offered tonight by the Shannon Stock Co. No play in recent years caused the sensation that has been caused by “Common Clay.” The prices tonight will be 50 cents for adults and 25 cents for children.

75 years ago

August 20, 1945

Approximately 750 employees of the Waco Aircraft company were laid off yesterday when the production of gliders was terminated by the Army Air Corps. Production employees will be recalled, officials said, as needed for termination operations and to convert to peacetime.

50 years ago

August 20, 1970

A new Uhlman’s – such a drastic change that Sidney residents might easily forget the old one. Two-and-a-half years and a sizeable sum have been spent in planning and construction of the finished product; coming to fruition with the formal opening Thursday through Saturday. Manager Arthur Bond summed up the project – “Everything’s new but the outside walls.” And even they have a new look.

———

Frank Focht, a member of the instructional staff in the Sidney schools, has been named assistant principal at Sidney High School. Focht has been associated with the local school system fort the past six years teaching mathematics and assisting in sports.

25 years ago

August 20, 1995

PHOTO – Jon and Libby Allison stand in front of their unusual log home. Decades of planning went into the original design that incorporates several distinctive wings including the unique rounded area on the upper and lower floors. Workmen from Canadian Log Homes built the house in two sections near Casper, Wyo. It was then dismantled log by log and loaded onto tractor-trailer rigs for the long trip to Sidney.

———

PORT JEFFERSON – After 21 years in the position, Port Jefferson Fire Chief Steve Butterfield has announced his retirement. Butterfield, who has a total of 26 years with the department, recently announced his plans to retire as chief.

———

NEW YORK (AP) – As the years go by for Willie Nelson, the songs get harder to write. Nelson, 62, still composes one or two songs a year, but he told Parade magazine, “It gets tougher as you get older, because you know more and expect more of yourself.”

———

NEW YORK (AP) – At the stroke of midnight, computer enthusiasts nationwide started buying Windows 95, signaling a new day in personal computing. The scene at two stores in midtown Manhattan demonstrated this question about Microsoft Corp.’s new software for running personal computers, which was accompanied by an international promotional campaign that includes lighting the Empire State Building tonight in Windows 95 colors.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-13.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org