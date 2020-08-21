2020 United way campaign leaders announced

SIDNEY — Suzanne Cline, Shelby County United Way 2020 Campaign chair, has announced the volunteer team to lead the 63rd United Way fall campaign. The theme this year is “Find Your Why.”

Cline, Josh Koltak, Large Manufacturing Division Leader, and Scott Barr, president of the Shelby County United Way, have started the process of making CEO visits to Shelby County companies. Cline has many returning division leaders for this year’s campaign.

Cline is the executive director for Shelby County Libraries in Sidney. She is a former Shelby County United Way Board member where she served as an Executive Committee member. Cline is a member of the Shelby County United Way Woman’s POWER group. She has served as an Ohio Library Council Board of Trustees member, and currently serves on the Government Relations Committee for the Ohio Library Council. She is also a member of Altrusa International of Sidney, Inc.

The Large Manufacturing Division will be led by Koltak, partner of FKGS Law. Koltak is a past Shelby County United Way Board Member and Executive Committee Board Member where he served as Board Chair. This is Koltak’s first year serving on the campaign.

The Small Manufacturing Division will be led this year by Jason Wagner, commercial lender for Minster Bank. This will be Wagner’s fifth year as a division leader.

The Service Division will be co-chaired by Mark Shipman and Chris North. Shipman is the distribution manager at Amos Media. This will be Shipman’s 11th year to serve in a leadership role in the United Way campaign. North is the director the Shelby County Veteran Service Commission. This will be North’s first year serving on the United Way campaign.

The Retail Division will be co-chaired by Jackie Davis and Kim Doak. Davis is the chief operating officer for Mutual Federal. This is her ninth year serving as a division leader. Davis is a former Shelby County United Way Board member and Executive Committee member where she served as treasurer. She is joined for a third year by Doak, who is the branch manager of US Bank Downtown Sidney. She is the Advisory Board chair of POWER, Shelby County United Way’s women’s initiative group.

In her third year leading the Professional Division is Ashley Himes, who is the owner and insurance agent of Ashley Himes State Farm Insurance. She is serving her first year on the Shelby County United Way board.

The Health Care Division will be led by Jenny Huelskamp, marketing liaison at Wilson Health Foundation, and Mark Klosterman, CEO for Wilson Health. This is Huelskamp’s fifth year serving on the campaign and Klosterman will be participating in his second campaign.

Mark Cundiff will lead the City Employee’s campaign. Cundiff is serving his third year in a campaign leadership role and is the city manager for the City of Sidney.

The County Public Service Division this year will be co-chaired by Bob Guillozet and Jodie Siegel. This is the sixth year for Shelby County Commissioner Guillozet and the fourth campaign for Shelby County RecorderSiegel.

The Education Division will be co-chaired by Tiffany Rank, Sidney City Schools Communications coordinator, Amy Simindinger, Juvenile Court Liaison, Midwest Regional Educational Service Center, and Jeff Hobbs, superintendent, Fairlawn Local Schools. Rank is serving on her eighth campaign. Simindinger is serving on her ninth United Way campaign, while Hobbs is serving on his fourth campaign. Rank is a six-year United Way Board member. Simindinger facilitates the IMPACT Program, a United Way funded program. Simindinger and Hobbs will be leading the County Segment of the Education Division while Rank will lead the Sidney City Schools campaign.

Traci Milanese, director of Compassionate Care will be joining Rachel Hale, director of the Senior Center as co-chairs of the Nonprofit Division for this year’s campaign. Both programs are United Way partner agencies. This will be Milanese first campaign and second for Hale.

The Retirees Division and Cornerstone Society Leadership Giving Division will be led by Shelby County United Way employees Jayne Smith and Amy West. This is Smith’s 10th year being a division leader in the campaign. She is the director of Finance and Administration. This will be West’s fourth year on the campaign and she is the Enhanced Giving Coordinator/POWER associate.

The 2020 campaign kick-off luncheon will be held on Sept. 10, 11:30 a.m., at the Palazzo in Botkins. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by calling the United Way office at 937-492-2101. There is no charge for the luncheon. Guests are asked to wear masks while entering and going through the food line. Hand sanitizer will be available and tables will be distanced. The campaign will continue through the finale celebration on Nov. 7, 11:30 a.m. at the Sidney American Legion.

Last year over 260 companies and organizations participated in a work place campaign and over 3,400 donors supported the campaign. Over 17,000 residents (some duplicated) were served by a Shelby County United Way partner agency in 2019.

The mission statement of the Shelby County United Way is to identify, evaluate, and make possible human services to Shelby County residents.

For more information on the Shelby County United Way or to make a donation to support the campaign visit www.shelbycountyunitedway.org or the Shelby County United Way Facebook page.