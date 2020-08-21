MINSTER — The village of Minster has announced it will use monies received from the federal CARES Act to launch a small business relief grant program for Minster’s small business community. This grant will provide financial aid to small businesses that have sustained economic hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Depending on the number of applicants, eligible entities could receive up to $4,000 or more in assistance as part of the grant program.

“We understood that many of our small businesses have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the village would like to use funds provided to us through the CARES Act to assist these businesses through these hard times,” said Mayor Dennis Kitzmiller. “Small businesses are essential to the village’s economy and hopefully providing some financial assistance to these companies will allow them to be able to sustain their operations through this crisis.”

To qualify for assistance small businesses must meet the following criteria:

• Business must have been impacted by the State-mandated closures that began March 15, 2020 due to COVID-19. The impacts may include loss of employees or revenue. Revenue must have declined by 10% or more as a result of COVID-19 since March 15, 2020.

• Business must be located in the village of Minster and had to be in operation prior to March 1, 2020.

• Business must have less than fifty (50) full-time equivalent employees as of March 15, 2020.

• Annual gross receipts of the business must be less than $2,000,000.

• Up-to-date on property tax payments, not delinquent on income taxes and utilities, and in good standing with the Village of Minster.

Businesses may be eligible to receive lease or mortgage assistance, assistance for operational expenses, salaries, wages and other unforeseen expenses such as the purchase of safety supplies to comply with Responsible Restart Ohio. Applicants are required to complete the application that is available at www.minsteroh.com or at the Village Administration Building. The application and required documentation can either be returned to the Village of Minster’s office at 5 W. Fourth St., Minster, OH 45865 or emailed to administration@minsteroh.com. Applications will be accepted starting August 24, 2020 and must be submitted by Sept. 18, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. All applications will be reviewed by a committee from the Village of Minster CIC and will be evaluated on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“It has always been our goal to support local businesses in our community and we believe that this grant opportunity is another way to do that,” said Kitzmiller.