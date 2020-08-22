125 years

August 22, 1895

A slick young fellow with a persuasive tongue has been swindling a number of parties in portions of Ohio with a new scheme. He visits the home of his victim and exhibits a small package of what he says is the genuine California cinnamon bean, which he offers for sale for five cents. He then elaborates in glowing terms upon the wonderful wealth-producing of this remarkable bean. He always succeeds in selling one of more packages to almost every farmer he meets.

———

There were 10 teachers who took the examination before the city board of school examiners last week. Of the 10, six successfully passed the examination.

100 years ago

August 22, 1920

Bids will be received by the Clinton Township Board of Education for the hauling of school children for the eight-month school term beginning in September. Bids must be sealed and mailed to clerk of board before September 1st.

———

The residents of North Oak Avenue were greatly excited about 10:30 yesterday morning over an attempt made by some unknown man to kidnap Laberta and Charles McCullough ages 4 and 7 years, children of E.H. McCullough who lives on North Oak Avenue. A search was made but the guilty party could not be found.

75 years ago

August 22, 1945

Sidney Rotarians enjoyed a moving picture of the 1944 World Series which had been prepared for distribution to the Navy during the meeting held Monday noon at the Hotel Wagner under the program direction of Carl F. Berger, chairman.

———

A joint communique of Japanese Imperial headquarters and the Japanese government declared today that landing of allied occupation troops on the Japanese mainland will begin next Sunday.

50 years ago

August 22, 1970

A former teacher in Shelby County schools, Sidney W. Moore, has been awarded a master’s degree from Wright State University, Dayton. Moore has accepted the post of elementary principal at Bradford. He formerly taught in Fort Loramie and Hardin-Houston schools.

———

The mobile x-ray unit from the Ohio Department of Health was parked on the east side of the courthouse in downtown Sidney Friday afternoon and evening. Long lines of residents took advantage of the free chest x-rays offered.

25 years ago

August 22, 1995

Copeland Corp. officials today announced plans to double the capacity of its Lebanon, Mo., compressor plant and adding about 400 jobs. A shortage of workers and high costs of doing business in Sidney were cited by Copeland officials as the reasons why the expansion is targeted for Lebanon, instead of Sidney.

———

The season opener couldn’t have gone much better for the Sidney High Lady Jackets in high school girls’ soccer action Monday at Julia Lamb Stadium. Mandy Schweitzer, just a sophomore, scored four times to establish a new record for most goals in one game. Several Sidney players held the old mark of three.

———

Plans to develop a restaurant on the first floor of Canal Place, the former Kaufman Building that is being renovated into senior citizen apartments, were given a boost by Sidney City Council Monday night. Council authorized an $86,800 loan to Oldham Towers, Limited Partnership, to develop the restaurant. The restaurant will be operated by S&H Products, the not-for-profit training agency of the Shelby County Board of Mental Retardation and Developmental Disabilities, as a training facility.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-15.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

