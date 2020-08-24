One dies after crash
The Botkins Fire Department and Careflight responded to a one vehicle crash on the 17000 block of Wenger Road around 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24. A woman in her 60’s with a preexisting condition passed away after her car crashed into a cornfield. Careflight was called but the woman passed away before she could be loaded onto the helicopter. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
