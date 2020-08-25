125 years

August 25, 1895

Frank Wiley, son of George W. Wiley of Orange Township, was kicked in the face Saturday by a horse. Two of his teeth were knocked out and he swallowed them, and his face was badly bruised.

———

The annual Women’s Christian Temperance Union convention of the 19th district, composed of the counties Shelby, Darke, Miami and Champaign, will be held in Arcanum Sept. 5.

———

Peter Trapp of Port Jefferson has a large melon patch near his home. He has a tent in the patch and spends all his time there.

100 years ago

August 25, 1920

Two ministers from Lima and Fostoria were in Sidney this evening in an investigation of the trouble that has been going on in the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in this city relative to the unfellowshipping of Rev. Mitchell, the pastor. Rev. Mitchell announced his resignation as the pastor and the two visiting pastors addressed the congregation in an advisory way.

———

There will be a meeting of the Cox and Roosevelt Club at the assembly room of the court house next Tuesday evening. Speakers will be present to discuss the League of Nations. The general public is invited to attend.

75 years ago

August 25, 1945

The Japanese Domei agency said today that more than 480,000 persons were killed, wounded, or left homeless by the atomic bomb attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Domei listed more than 360,000 casualties at Hiroshima.

———

Scores of Sidney and Shelby County residents were among the estimated 70,000 people who were in attendance at the Darke County Fair, Greenville, yesterday. This was the largest crowd in the 90-year-old fair’s history.

50 years ago

August 25, 1970

Culminating nearly six years in the planning and construction stage, the Ohio Historical Center, adjacent to the State Fairgrounds in Columbus, will be dedicated Sunday afternoon, and opened to the public. Costing approximately $10 million, the new center was constructed with funds provided by the capital improvements bond issue approved by Ohio voters in November 1964.

25 years ago

August 25, 1995

LONDON (AP) – Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr has canceled his U.S. concert tour and flown to London to be with his daughter after she had an operation to drain fluid from her brain. Starr and Maureen Cox Starkey had three children – Lee, 24, and sons, Zak, 29, and Jason, 27. The couple divorced in 1975; both have remarried.

———

It didn’t take the Anna Rockets long to shoot one of the school’s best rounds ever in golf. The Rockets tied the school record with a 161 Thursday at Piqua’s Echo Hills. Adam Reiss was the medalist with a 38, Brandon Cobb shot a 40, Brian Ellis 41 and John Hull 42.

———

Sidney resident and former Lehman High School teacher Karen Dunson has been named the assistant women’s soccer coach at Wittenberg University in Springfield. Dunson taught Spanish at Lehman for one year in 1994-95.

———

Botkins Schools will have the following new staff members this year: Eileen Hemmert, fourth grade; Doug Hughes, elementary developmentally handicapped; Richard Wolf, vocational agriculture; Paula Geis, band; and Connie Schneider, Superintendent.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

