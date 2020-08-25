Police log

TUESDAY

-12:56 a.m.: criminal mischief. A vehicle was reported to have been toilet papered in the 100 block of South Walnut Avenue.

MONDAY

-11:39 p.m.: assault. Ryan Boyer, 18, of Sidney, was arrested on assault charges.

–9:09 p.m.: theft — without consent. A six pack of beer, six bottles of liquor, $200 in cash and a floral print cooler bag, were reported stolen from a black 2011 Honda truck in the 200 block of Harvard Avenue.

-9:03 p.m.: theft — without consent. Two bikes, a Kent Troublemaker, valued at $25, and a Tempest Razor, valued at $25, were reported damaged, and a brown Tandem bicycle, valued at $50, was reported stolen in the 900 block of Johnston Drive.

-7:35 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police received a report a vehicle was scratched and one of its Mastercraft tires, valued at $40, was also damaged in the 400 block of Elm Street. The damage to the vehicle is set at $500.

-6:47 p.m.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault involving multiple people.

-5:35 p.m.: receiving stolen property. Police recovered a stolen silver 2001 Toyota Corolla from Walmart’s parking lot on Michigan Street.

-4:33 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating the report of the theft of $100 from Walmart.

–4:33 p.m.: theft — without consent. Three paintings, valued at $200, were reported stolen in the 200 block of Doorley Road.

-4:24 p.m.: identity theft. Police received an identity theft report.

SUNDAY

-1:20 p.m.: theft — without consent. Two bikes were reported stolen in the 200 block of East Court Street.

THURSDAY

-9:11 p.m.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault.

-2:08 p.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Randi J. Brown, 34, of Sidney, was arrested for driving under the OVI suspension.

-10:37 a.m.: criminal damaging. A window, valued at $100, was reported damaged, in the 800 block of East Court Street.

Aug. 19

-5:04 p.m.: criminal damaging. Matthew D. Fahnestock, 38, of Sidney, was arrested on criminal damaging charges after a Samsung Galaxy S8 cellphone, valued at $672, was reported damaged in the 100 block of North Ohio Avenue.

Aug. 16

-10:27 a.m.: theft — without consent. A man’s Casio watch, valued at $80, a woman’s watch, valued at $40, and a rehabilitation bracelet, valued at $4o, were reported taken from an apartment in the 200 block of East Court Street without permission by someone known.

Crashes

Marion B. Musser, 72, of Sidney, was cited with assured obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 2:13 p.m.

Musser was traveling eastbound on East Russell Road, had stopped at the stop sign at Broadway Avenue, but failed to yield and struck the right rear of the southbound vehicle, driven by Elizabeth Davis, 21, of Sidney, that was already in the intersection on Broadway Avenue.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:14 to 5:04 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two medical calls.

MONDAY

-11:38 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a structure fire.

-1:27 to 11:39 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

