County COVID-19 cases continue to rise

SIDNEY – The Sidney-Shelby Count Health Department has reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on its Facebook page Tuesday morning. The county’s total is 322.

The new cases include one man in his 20s, one woman in her 40s; two women and one man in their 50s; one woman in her 60s; two women in their 70s; three women and one man in their 80s; three women in their 90s; and one woman and one man in their 100s.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 185 cases for Sidney (45365); Anna (45302) 34 cases; Botkins (45306) 16 cases; Conover (45317) two cases; Fort Loramie/Newport(45845) 20 cases; Houston (45333) 16 cases; Jackson Center (45334) 16 cases; Maplewood (45340) five cases; Minster (45865) 15 cases; Piqua (45356) six cases; Port Jefferson (45360) two cases; and Russia (45363) five cases.

As of Monday, 213 Shelby County residents have recovered, 105 have not recovered, and four people have died. Currently, six Shelby County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Of those who have tested positive, 9% are first responders./health care workers.

The Auglaize County Health Department (ACHD) continues to see a rise in new cases of COVID-19 in Auglaize County.

Total cases on the county are 402 with 365 confirmed and 37 probable.Total number of people hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 35.

A total of 244 women have tested positive, while 158 men have tested positive.

The total number of deaths in Auglaize County is eight.The total number of people who have recovered is 302. There are 92 current cases. The average age of those testing positive is 49.

The new cases to report are: 401st case is a 41-year-old woman and the 402nd case is a 22-year-old woman, Both are self-isolating at home.

Total cases include eight people in the 0-10 age range, 39 in the 10-20 age range, 55 in the 20-30 age range, 58 in the 30-40 age range, 54 in the 40-50 age range, 70 in the 50-60 age range, 44 in the 60-70 age range, 26 in the 70-80 age range, 33 in the 80-90 age range, 14 in the 90-100 age range and one case in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 169 cases in St. Marys; 101 cases in Wapakoneta; 43 cases in Minster; 41 cases in New Bremen; 24 cases in Cridersville; 11 cases in Waynesfield; three cases in Botkins; four cases in New Knoxville; one case in New Hampshire; one case in Uniopolis; two in St. Johns; and two cases in Lakeview.

Miami County Public Health has 996 positive cases. Miami County has had 106 total hospitalizations, and 40 deaths. There are 794 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The Darke County General Health District reported the county has 551 positive cases with 64 hospitalizations. There have been 31 deaths, and 451 people have recovered. There are 67 active cases with three new cases reported Tuesday.

The Logan County Health District announced on its Facebook page that they will be posting charts throughout the week. Tuesday’s chart shows the age range of 34 confirmed COVID-19 cases from Aug. 17-23. Confirmed cases include three in zero to 10 years old age group; six in the 11-20 age group; sic in the 21-30 age group’ none in the 31-40 age group; thee in the 41-50 age group; 11 in the 51-60 age group; three in the 61-70 age group; one in the 71-80 age group and one in the 81-90 age group. The age range was between 1 year old and 88 years old. There were 17 cases involving women and 17 cases involving men.

Logan County has had 223 positive cases of COVID-19. There are 162 recovered cases, 59 active cases and seven current hospitalizations. Two people have died in the county.

In Tuesday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 116,495 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 12,956 have been hospitalized with 2,903 admitted to the ICU. There have been 3,996 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio. A total of 96,728 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 48% are men. The median age is 42. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.