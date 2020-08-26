Healthcare center celebrates Poultry Days

VERSAILLES – Although many Poultry Days’ activities were canceled this year, residents, patients, and staff at Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center did their part to make their own Poultry Days’ festivities at the skilled nursing facility.

“We preordered the world-famous chicken and celebrated with our own Poultry Days Luncheon on Friday,” said Kristy Earick, senior administrator of Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. “The pandemic has changed so much for everyone, but we wanted to keep the tradition of Poultry Days going at Versailles Rehab!”

Versailles residents, patients, and staff also enjoyed a special visit from a “Cluckin” friend, who brought many smiles to all.

“Our residents and patients, and even our staff, enjoyed getting pictures with our very own Poultry Days’ chicken. Special thanks to Stefanie Hale, our business office manager, who donned her chicken outfit for a day of fun,” said Earick.

Many other staff members dressed in their favorite Poultry Days-themed outfits for the celebration.

Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center is a 112-bed skilled nursing facility in Versailles, Ohio. The center is accepting new admissions for short-term rehab and long-term skilled nursing care, including memory care. For more information, please call 937-526-5570 or visit the website at www.versaillesrehab.com. To learn about all of the protections in place at Versailles, please visit the website’s COVID-19 page.