Judge orders house arrest for boy

SIDNEY — A 10-year-old Sidney boy was placed under house arrest during his first appearance in Shelby County Juvenile Court Wednesday afternoon.

Judge Jeff Beigel reviewed the charges against the boy, who allegedly stole a vehicle on Aug. 10, led Sidney Police on a short pursuit, and damaged two houses and five vehicles.

The first charge is failure to comply with an order of the police.

“This would be a felony of the third degree if it was committed by an adult,” Beigel told the boy. Possible penalties include from six months in jail until he turns 21; 90 days in detention; $750 in court costs; 500 hours of community service; probation; and not being permitted to have a driver’s license, cellphone or computer access.

The second charge is theft which means the boy allegedly took the vehicle without the owner knowing he took it. The charge is a fourth degree felony and he faces all the charges of the previous count plus a possible $400 fine.

The boy is also charged with two traffic charges — reckless operation and operating a vehicle without an operator’s license. Penalties include not being allowed to have an operator’s license for up to two years; probation; community service; and restitution.

After reviewing the charges, Beigel told the boy he could place the boy in the custody of his parents; place him under house arrest; order an ankle monitor to be placed on the boy; or order him held in a juvenile detention center.

“My goal is to keep the child safe during the course of the case,” said Beigel.

After placing the boy under house arrest, Beigel told the boy’s father if he “finds this isn’t enough, let probation know.”

The boy will have to follow the rules as established by the house arrest order.

A telephone pretrial is set for Sept. 9 at 2 p.m. for the attorneys involved in the case.

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 837-538-4822.

