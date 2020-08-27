13 COVID cases reported at Dorothy Love

SIDNEY – Thirteen positive COVID-10 cases have been reported at Ohio Living Dorothy Love by the Ohio Department of Health. The ODH provides a weekly update on cases involving nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

In addiiton to the resident cases for the week, Ohio Living Dorothy Love also has four cumulative staff cases.

Shelby Skilled Nursing and Rehabilittion is also reporting one staff member testing positive in this week’s report.

The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported five new COVID-19 cases on its Facebook page Thursday morning. An additional 12 cases were reported Wednesday night. The county’s total is 339.

The new cases include one boy in the 0 to 9 age group; one girl in the 10-19 age group; two women and one man in their 20s; two women in their 30s; one woman and one man in their 40s; and four women and one man in their 50s; one woman in her 60s; one woman in her 80s; and one man in his 90s.

Breakdown of cases by zip codes includes: 191 cases for Sidney (45365); Anna (45302) 35 cases; Botkins (45306) 16 cases; Conover (45317) two cases; Fort Loramie/Newport(45845) 25 cases; Houston (45333) 17 cases; Jackson Center (45334) 16 cases; Maplewood (45340) five cases; Minster (45865) 16 cases; Piqua (45356) six cases; Port Jefferson (45360) two cases; and Russia (45363) eight cases.

As of Thursday, 224 Shelby County residents have recovered, 111 have not recovered, and four people have died. Currently, five Shelby County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Of those who have tested positive, 9% are first responders./health care workers.

The Auglaize County Health Department (ACHD) continues to see a rise in new cases of COVID-19 in Auglaize County.

Total cases on the county are 409 with 371 confirmed and 38 probable.Total number of people hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 35.

A total of 248 women have tested positive, while 161 men have tested positive.

The total number of deaths in Auglaize County is eight.The total number of people who have recovered is 302. There are 99 current cases. The average age of those testing positive is 49.

The new cases to report are: the 403rd case is a 39-year-old woman, the 404th case is a 66 year old female, the 405th case is a probable 46-year-old woman, the 406th case is a 25-year-old man, the 407th case is a 61-year-old man, the 408th case is a 77-year-old woman, and the 409th case is an 81-year-old man. All are self-isolating at home.

Total cases include eight people in the 0-10 age range, 39 in the 10-20 age range, 56 in the 20-30 age range, 59 in the 30-40 age range, 55 in the 40-50 age range, 70 in the 50-60 age range, 46 in the 60-70 age range, 27 in the 70-80 age range, 34 in the 80-90 age range, 14 in the 90-100 age range and one case in the 100-110 age range.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, broken down by geographical area based upon the cases’ mailing address, Auglaize County Health Department has reported 173 cases in St. Marys; 102 cases in Wapakoneta; 43 cases in Minster; 43 cases in New Bremen; 24 cases in Cridersville; 11 cases in Waynesfield; three cases in Botkins; four cases in New Knoxville; one case in New Hampshire; one case in Uniopolis; two in St. Johns; and two cases in Lakeview.

Miami County Public Health has 1,022 positive cases. Miami County has had 106 total hospitalizations, and 43 deaths. There are 819 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The Darke County General Health District reported the county has 556 positive cases with 64 hospitalizations. There have been 33 deaths, and 460 people have recovered. There are 61 active cases with five new cases reported Wednesday.

Logan County has had 229 total cases of COVID-19, which includes 148 conirmed cases and 80 probable cases. There are 171 recovered cases, 56 active cases and six current hospitalizations. Two people have died in the county.

In Thursday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 118,828 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 13,150 have been hospitalized with 2,929 admitted to the ICU. There have been 4,076 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio. A total of 99,035 residents are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases, 52% are women and 47% are men. The median age is 42. The age range of those testing posting is less than 1 year old to 109 years of age.